Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Recycling

Eastman will build a $250 million plastics recycling plant

The company plans to depolymerize polyester in Kingsport, Tennessee

by Alexander H. Tullo
February 1, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A photo of Eastman's Kingsport, Tennessee, complex.
Credit: Eastman Chemical
Eastman will build the recycling plant at its Kingsport, Tennessee, complex.

In one of the most ambitious chemical recycling initiatives to be announced in the US, Eastman Chemical says it plans to build a $250 million polyethylene terephthalate (PET) depolymerization plant at its Kingsport, Tennessee, complex by the end of 2022.

The plant will use methanolysis technology to break down 100,000 metric tons (t) per year of post-consumer PET waste—from sources such as carpet fiber and PET packaging—into dimethyl terephthalate and ethylene glycol. Eastman will use the monomers to make specialty polyesters such as its Tritan Renew line, which is molded into products like refillable water bottles. Making the resins with the recycled content is 20-30% less greenhouse gas intensive than using fossil fuel-based feedstocks, the company says.

Eastman has been ramping up its recycling initiatives over the past couple of years and aims to recycle more than 200,000 t of plastic annually by the end of the decade. Last year it opened a smaller plant that uses glycolysis to break down PET. Eastman also feeds mixed plastic waste into its gasification plant in Kingsport to make hydrogen and carbon monoxide, feedstocks for acetyl-based products like cellulose acetate.

Methanolysis recycling has a long history at Eastman. About 30 years ago, Eastman Kodak, Eastman Chemical’s former parent company, ran a depolymerization plant that recycled used X-ray film.

At a press conference with Tennessee governor Bill Lee to announce the project, Eastman CEO Mark Costa said the company had long considered reestablishing the methanolysis process in Kingsport.

“A decade ago we were thinking about building this plant,” he said. “It was one of my top projects back then in my prior job. We were starting to do the engineering, but we could not find any market demand that would actually appreciate this value and pay for it.” That changed as public concern mounted over plastic waste and consumer product companies started demanding recycled content.

Costa said he expects the investment will generate a 15% return for Eastman, relatively high for the company’s investments.

Eastman isn’t the only company pursuing PET depolymerization. The Canadian firm Loop Industries, for example, is developing a plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with 40,000 metric tons of capacity.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Eastman building 3rd recycling plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dow unveils big plastics recycling initiative
Coca-Cola bottler invests in recycling
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE