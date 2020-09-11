Solvay and Veolia team up on battery recycling

Solvay will work with the utility giant Veolia to improve recycling of lithium-ion batteries. Solvay will contribute its expertise in the extraction and repurification of cobalt, nickel, lithium, and other valuable metals. Veolia brings its experience in dismantling vehicle batteries, which it has done since 2013. The firms say the 8 million electric vehicles on the road now will bloom to 116 million over the next decade, creating a large demand for battery-material recycling.
