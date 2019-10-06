DuPont buying another ultrafiltration line

DuPont is purchasing the ultrafiltration and membrane biofiltration business of Evoqua Water Technologies for an undisclosed sum. The deal closely follows DuPont’s announcement that it is buying BASF’s ultrafiltration membrane business. In water treatment, ultrafiltration membranes trap bacteria, viruses, and other contaminants but let dissolved minerals pass through. DuPont says the Evoqua business will help it reach new markets, like membrane bioreactors.
