Voyage Foods raises $52 million for coffee and cocoa alternatives

Voyage Foods has raised $52 million to continue developing replacements for coffee, peanut, and cocoa products that are threatened by climate change and rising costs. The company examines the molecular makeup of these foods and then recreates the key flavor molecules using other foods, such as chickpeas or sunflower seeds. Voyage says its technology would provide a more stable supply and eliminate common allergens.
