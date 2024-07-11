Roquette and Bonumose partner to advance low-calorie sweetener

The grain processor Roquette and ingredients start-up Bonumose will partner to develop tagatose, a low-calorie sugar found in some fruits and grains. The molecule closely matches the taste of sucrose but causes a smaller spike in blood sugar. The partners will convert glucose from plant-based starch into tagatose using enzymes. In 2021, Bonumose partnered with the contract manufacturer Novasep to make tagatose and allulose, another low-calorie sugar.
