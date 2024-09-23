Advertisement

September 23, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 29

Full Article
Volume 102 | Issue 29
Quote of the Week

“We as instructors have to innovate and adapt so we can inspire new generations of scientists.”

Juan Paulo Hinestroza, professor of fiber science and apparel design, Cornell University

Diversity

The Revolución/Revolução will not be televised

Rewriting the health-care script in Africa

The continent’s scientists are making real advances; the rest of the world needs to know

Academic publishers face antitrust lawsuit

Suit claims collusion against researchers, but some experts doubt its merits

  • Drug Discovery

    Drugging more enzymes in KRas’s family

    Researchers discover a druggable cryptic pocket in guanosine triphosphate-binding proteins

  • Legislation

    House passes act aimed at 5 Chinese drug services firms

    The Biosecure Act must also pass the Senate before it can become law

  • Diversity

    Editorial: Don’t look down on Latin American science

    Latine chemists’ dedication to their work, their region, and one another is inspiring. The global community should take note

2024's Trailblazers


Alán Aspuru-Guzik

Varinia Bernales

Sarah Briceño

Mónica Cala

Karina Carneiro

Aline M. Castro

Luis A. Colón

Rogelio A. Hernández-López

Juan Paulo Hinestroza

Eusebio Juaristi

Carlos A. Martinez

Edna Matta-Camacho

Maria Fernanda Mora

Monica Olvera de la Cruz

Pablo Pastén

Melissa Ramirez

Martín Salinas

Anabella Villalobos

Joel Yuen-Zhou
Science Concentrates

image name
Publishing

Academic publishers face antitrust lawsuit

Suit claims collusion against researchers, but some experts doubt its merits

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
image

2024 Ig Nobel Prizes

 

