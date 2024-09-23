Quote of the Week

September 23, 2024 Cover
Volume 102, Issue 29
The continent’s scientists are making real advances; the rest of the world needs to know
Suit claims collusion against researchers, but some experts doubt its merits
Researchers discover a druggable cryptic pocket in guanosine triphosphate-binding proteins
The Biosecure Act must also pass the Senate before it can become law
Latine chemists’ dedication to their work, their region, and one another is inspiring. The global community should take note
