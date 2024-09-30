Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 30, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 30

Public and private funding is lacking, scrambling opportunities to develop treatments

Full Article
Volume 102 | Issue 30
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“There is that narrative that long COVID is over. . . I think that’s fairly obviously not true.”

Hannah Davis, cofounder, Patient-Led Research Collaborative

Drug Development

R&D for long COVID is collapsing

Picking an accelerator for your chemistry start-up

How entrepreneurs can find help on their path from the lab to the market

The unfulfilled dream of drug reshoring

The government is making the case for US production, but the private sector isn’t buying in

  • Petrochemicals

    Petrochemicals are in for a renewal

    The industry is in the midst of a downturn from which it may emerge leaner and greener

  • Food Ingredients

    Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of cat and dog kibble

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores the chemical components of dry food for pets.

  • Toxicology

    Toxic food packaging chemicals found in humans

    Mammary carcinogens found in food packaging are also found in human blood samples

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

image name
Energy Storage

US government funds a stalling battery industry

Battery materials firms are set to receive more than $3 billion, but they still face big challenges

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Crafty chemists get creative

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT