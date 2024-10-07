Advertisement

October 7, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 31

With the government’s balance of power set to shift after November’s election, the implications for science are far from decided

Volume 102 | Issue 31
Quote of the Week

“Drug discovery has gotten harder because the easier drugs to discover have already been discovered.”

Charles Hart, codirector, Small Molecule Discovery Center, University of California, San Francisco

Policy

The US presidential election’s implications for chemistry

Wind turbine blade recycling picks up speed

New technologies and materials could help keep these giants out of landfills

The great pharmaceutical-academic merger

As drug companies fret over their finances, they are increasingly partnering with universities to help with early-stage research

  • Global Health

    How methanol poisons

    Methanol itself is not highly toxic. Its toxicity comes from its metabolites

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Some tattoo inks in Europe contain banned pigments

    Researchers also found inaccuracies in some ink ingredient labels

  • Programs

    University students pilot ACS-funded international mentorship program

    Two chemistry students, from Brazil and Costa Rica, took the chance to learn in the other’s country

Science Concentrates

image name
Business

BASF readies a massive restructuring

Radical strategy could see BASF exit agrochemicals, battery materials, coatings, and more

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

MEETINGS

NEWSCRIPTS

Stonehenge secrets and paper cut physics

 

