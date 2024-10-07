Quote of the Week

October 7, 2024 Cover
Volume 102, Issue 31
With the government’s balance of power set to shift after November’s election, the implications for science are far from decided
New technologies and materials could help keep these giants out of landfills
As drug companies fret over their finances, they are increasingly partnering with universities to help with early-stage research
Methanol itself is not highly toxic. Its toxicity comes from its metabolites
Researchers also found inaccuracies in some ink ingredient labels
Two chemistry students, from Brazil and Costa Rica, took the chance to learn in the other’s country
Radical strategy could see BASF exit agrochemicals, battery materials, coatings, and more