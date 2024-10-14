Quote of the Week

October 14, 2024 Cover
Volume 102, Issue 32
Prognosticating what chemistry can bring to our plates
Washable, breathable material could let wearers tune their jackets’ warmth
Women are more likely to leave than men, but gender gaps appear to be decreasing over time
Parasites struggled to develop resistance against small molecule
Photocatalytic reaction replaces nitrogen with oxygen in 5-membered aromatic rings
‘Proven’ technology will be used to make low-carbon polypropylene and polyethylene in Antwerp
Computational chemists receive prize for protein design and structure prediction