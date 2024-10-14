Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 14, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 32

Prognosticating what chemistry can bring to our plates

Full Article
Volume 102 | Issue 32
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“What happens to food is personal and cultural and symbolic in ways that lots of other things aren’t.”

William Hallman, psychologist, Rutgers University

Food Science

The future of food

Prognosticating what chemistry can bring to our plates

Squid inspire heat-regulating fabrics

Washable, breathable material could let wearers tune their jackets’ warmth

A third of science researchers leave academia within 5 years

Women are more likely to leave than men, but gender gaps appear to be decreasing over time

  • Drug Discovery

    Sponge-derived natural products lead to new antimalarial

    Parasites struggled to develop resistance against small molecule

  • Synthesis

    Light-activated atom swapping

    Photocatalytic reaction replaces nitrogen with oxygen in 5-membered aromatic rings

  • Polymers

    European project plans plastic from green methanol

    ‘Proven’ technology will be used to make low-carbon polypropylene and polyethylene in Antwerp

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

image name
Nobel Prize

Baker, Hassabis, and Jumper win 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Computational chemists receive prize for protein design and structure prediction

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Marvelous mycelium

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT