Quote of the Week

October 21, 2024 Cover
Volume 102, Issue 33
News of colleges ending their chemistry majors have chemists and administrators worried. But while the problem is real, schools in trouble have options
Oregon-based Lacamas Labs seeks to restart US output of the chemical with support from the military
Mental health benefits have appeared, but more evidence is needed to understand how GLP-1s work in the brain
They say complexities of human sex require more inclusive definitions, and research data need to reflect biological complexity
At workplaces and conferences, support for LGBTQ+ chemists must include addressing their basic needs
Chemists need to do more to include their transgender and nonbinary peers
Insulin engineered with a supramolecular switch protects against hypoglycemia in animal studies