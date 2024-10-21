Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 21, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 33

News of colleges ending their chemistry majors have chemists and administrators worried. But while the problem is real, schools in trouble have options

Full Article
Volume 102 | Issue 33
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Chemistry is expensive and smelly.”

Michelle Boucher, chemistry professor, Utica University

Undergraduate Education

Are undergraduate chemistry programs in crisis?

News of colleges ending their chemistry majors have chemists and administrators worried. But while the problem is real, schools in trouble have options

The quixotic task of reshoring sebacic acid production

Oregon-based Lacamas Labs seeks to restart US output of the chemical with support from the military

Can diabetes drugs like Ozempic tackle the mental health crisis?

Mental health benefits have appeared, but more evidence is needed to understand how GLP-1s work in the brain

  • Genomics

    Scientists reject a binary view of human sex at NIH symposium

    They say complexities of human sex require more inclusive definitions, and research data need to reflect biological complexity

  • Opinion

    Support for LGBTQ+ chemists must include addressing their basic needs

    At workplaces and conferences, support for LGBTQ+ chemists must include addressing their basic needs

  • Diversity

    Editorial: Supporting trans chemists for a stronger chemistry community

    Chemists need to do more to include their transgender and nonbinary peers

Science Concentrates

image name
Drug Development

Glucose-grabbing macrocycle helps insulin adjust to blood sugar

Insulin engineered with a supramolecular switch protects against hypoglycemia in animal studies

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Funky fermentation makes for an unusual cheese and wine pairing

 

