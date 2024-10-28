Quote of the Week

October 28, 2024 Cover
Volume 102, Issue 34
The drug industry may finally phase out using horseshoe crab blood. What took so long?
From virtual staining to lensless microscopes, researchers are capitalizing on artificial intelligence to rethink microscopy
Kate Biberdorf heads to the University of Notre Dame to become the institution’s first professor for the public understanding of science
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning pokes holes in the idea that the heme-related disorders inspired the concept of vampires.
Having too much or too little CHD2 is problematic
Industry-led report identifies high-priority chemicals to eliminate or characterize
This covalently connected network remains stable as it catches and releases carbon dioxide, even in the presence of water