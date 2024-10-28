Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

October 28, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 34

The drug industry may finally phase out using horseshoe crab blood. What took so long?

Volume 102 | Issue 34
Quote of the Week

“Every human who has medical intervention has benefited from horseshoe crabs.”

Glenn Gauvry, president, Ecological Research and Development Group

Drug Safety

Turning tides for endotoxin testing

Can researchers use AI to take microscopy to the next level?

From virtual staining to lensless microscopes, researchers are capitalizing on artificial intelligence to rethink microscopy

What’s next for Kate the Chemist?

Kate Biberdorf heads to the University of Notre Dame to become the institution’s first professor for the public understanding of science

  • Biochemistry

    Periodic Graphics: Porphyria and the vampirism myth

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning pokes holes in the idea that the heme-related disorders inspired the concept of vampires.

  • RNA

    Regulatory RNA could be the secret to a rare neurodevelopmental disorder

    Having too much or too little CHD2 is problematic

  • Consumer Products

    Data missing for many personal care ingredients

    Industry-led report identifies high-priority chemicals to eliminate or characterize

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

Covalent organic framework captures carbon from air

This covalently connected network remains stable as it catches and releases carbon dioxide, even in the presence of water

Business & Policy Concentrates

An agar horror story and identifying a reddish liquid

 

