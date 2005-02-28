Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

8309cov1Pfizer1.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 28, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 9

High-tech tools and streamlined business processes are making their way to the far reaches of the drug development pipeline

Volume 83 | Issue 9
Pharmaceuticals

Recalibrating the Clinic

High-tech tools and streamlined business processes are making their way to the far reaches of the drug development pipeline

Novartis Tops Generics Market

Swiss company's purchase of two firms will vault it into global leadership

Keeping One Step Ahead of the Flu

Developing vaccines for seasonal and pandemic influenza is an ongoing challenge

  • Biological Chemistry

    Biophysics Bonanza

    Meeting highlights use of biophysical approaches in areas ranging from cell biology to glycobiology

  • Business

    Chemical Earnings Climb Once Again

    Improved pricing, demand, and output spark big quarterly and annual increases

  • Policy

    Timely Handling of a Slew of Data

    Advisers recommend plan for EPA to rank submissions on high-production-volume chemicals

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Physical Chemistry

Too Cool for Titan?

Some are jaded about space exploration, but it's still worth getting excited about

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
NEWSCRIPTS

image

Listen to your gut element, If the birds are okay, I'm okay, Check the label, Airing out a trend

 

