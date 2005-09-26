Advertisement



September 26, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 39

Throughout the countryside, farmers demand improved environmental controls, but change is slow in coming

Full Article
Volume 83 | Issue 39
Environment

Tempers Flare In China

Throughout the countryside, farmers demand improved environmental controls, but change is slow in coming

Drug Candidates March Onward

Therapeutics for psoriasis, cancer, Alzheimer's, and cardiovascular and muscle diseases progress

'Quintuple' Bond Makes Its Debut

First stable molecule with fivefold metal-metal bonding is synthesized

  • Biological Chemistry

    Seeking the D Isomer

    Sensitive, downscaled techniques locate D-amino acids in single neurons and subcellular sites

  • ACS News

    SOCMA after Informex

    Trade association bolsters member services with a substitute for Responsible Care

  • Policy

    Celebrating the Bayh-Dole Act

    ACS Meeting News: Experts mark 25th anniversary by discussing its success at transferring technology out of labs

Science Concentrates

Safety

Talk To Your Neighbor

It's one way that chemists can reach out to the general public and attempt to earn their trust

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

The onion test, Coolant concerns, Air bags for motorcycles, IBM mints new science teachers

 

