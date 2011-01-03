Welcome To The International Year Of Chemistry!

January 3, 2011 Cover
Volume 89, Issue 1
Growing demand for renewable energy and electricity spurs push for smart electricity grid
Pacifichem News: To expand the menu of chiral selectors for separations, the expertise of synthetic organic chemists would be tremendously useful
Major production base for pharmaceutical ingredients remains heavily contaminated
Several key science measures clear during lame-duck session
A microreactor combines light-mediated and thermal reactions to improve a synthetic route to an important vitamin