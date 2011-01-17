Advertisement

8903cover_samplingcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 17, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 3

Dried blood spots offer advantages, but also challenges, for pharmaceutical analysis

Credit:

Volume 89 | Issue 3
Analytical Chemistry

Technology Renews A Basic Approach

Dried blood spots offer advantages, but also challenges, for pharmaceutical analysis

Ethylene From Methane

Researchers take a new look at an old problem

Congressional Outlook For 2011

Energy, Environment, and Drug Safety oversight hearings are likely to dominate first session

  • Analytical Chemistry

    IR Spectroscopy With Superbright Light

    Pacifichem News: Synchrotron beams enable spectroscopists to observe the biochemistry of cells

  • Business

    Concentrating On Chemistry

    Contract pharmaceutical chemicals maker Civentichem enjoys steady growth in the U.S. and India

  • Environment

    Energy & Environment: Controlling CO2 Emissions Remains A Divisive Issue

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

Cataracts Via Protein Interactions

Experimental, theoretical tools reveal  a new route to the eye disease

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

