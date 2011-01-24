Advertisement

8904cover1_teacupscxd.jpg
8904cover1_teacupscxd.jpg
January 24, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 4

Struggling automatic dishwasher detergent manufacturers turn to chemical industry for help with phosphate-free formulas

Credit:

Volume 89 | Issue 4
Business

Goodbye, Phosphates

Struggling automatic dishwasher detergent manufacturers turn to chemical industry for help with phosphate-free formulas

Shotgun Approach To Drugs

Pacifichem News: Polypharmacology gives rise to drugs with multiple targets

Transforming Deep-Sea Drilling

BP spill commission calls for sweeping changes in industry practices, federal regulation

  • Business

    Using Pore Power

    New zeolite technologies help refiners crack crude and trucks clean up emissions

  • Policy

    Industry Applauds Korean Trade Deal

    Trade is as an area of potential collaboration between Obama and empowered Republicans

  • Business

    Stimulus Program Underwhelms

    Small pharma firms cite government’s glaring underestimation of the response to a $1 billion program

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Glutamine Probe Images Tumors

Scientists could use the 18F-glutamine derivatives to track tumors that use glutamine as an alternative energy source

Business & Policy Concentrates

