8908cover_novartiscxd.jpg
8908cover_novartiscxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 21, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 8

R&D chiefs agree that big pharma’s fully integrated business model has one more chance to deliver

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 89 | Issue 8
Business

Do-Or-Die Time

R&D chiefs agree that big pharma’s fully integrated business model has one more chance to deliver

Priming The Pump

The recession behind them, chemical firms plan healthy increases in R&D and capital spending this year

China's Journals Embrace English

Number and influence of English-language chemistry publications from China climb

  • Environment

    Making Solar Panels Greener

    Producing photovoltaic panels more sustainably will require reducing energy consumption, toxic substances

  • Business

    Merger Market Thaws

    More credit and a high interest in fertilizers spurred chemical acquisitions in 2010

  • Policy

    Patent Reform Effort Revived

    Legislation could help the patent office reduce a massive backlog of applications

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

RNA Recycling As An Antibiotic Plan

Stopping degradation of outdated RNA helps staph-infected mice survive

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Dehydrated Water, Disaster-relief Drinks

 

