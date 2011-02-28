More Support For Science
President's 2012 budget proposal provides continued growth for science
February 28, 2011 Cover
Volume 89, Issue 9
At Informex, suppliers worked to create new and stronger ties with customers
Gathering aims to be the premier annual conference and exposition on laboratory science
Natural product hunters prepare to adapt to new biodiversity treaty
President requests 29.3% boost for agency in fiscal 2012
Shuttling drugs away from their intended targets can sometimes transform them into good antimicrobials