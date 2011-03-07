Battling The Bedbug Epidemic
Chemical controls, government action, and personal vigilance are all required to tame the outbreak
March 7, 2011 Cover
Volume 89, Issue 10
Cheap raw materials and a muted industry downturn add up to good times for U.S. companies
Cutting-edge analytical methods decipher molecular clues buried in age-old artifacts
Lilly’s online drug discovery initiative reaches its first collaborative deal with the University of Notre Dame
Standards agency quits calibration of mercury thermometers
After sitting interminably in magnesium’s shadow, the alkaline-earth metal’s chemistry is coming alive