Battling The Bedbug Epidemic

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8910cover1_mattresscxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8910cover1_mattresscxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 7, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 10

Chemical controls, government action, and personal vigilance are all required to tame the outbreak

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 89 | Issue 10
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Environment

Battling The Bedbug Epidemic

Chemical controls, government action, and personal vigilance are all required to tame the outbreak

241st ACS National Meeting

Anaheim, Calif., March 27–31

Petrochemicals

Cheap raw materials and a muted industry downturn add up to good times for U.S. companies

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Chemistry Unlocks Ancient Secrets

    Cutting-edge analytical methods decipher molecular clues buried in age-old artifacts

  • Policy

    Catching Winners

    Lilly’s online drug discovery initiative reaches its first collaborative deal with the University of Notre Dame

  • Environment

    Mercury Is Out At NIST

    Standards agency quits calibration of mercury thermometers

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Synthesis

Calcium's Awakening

After sitting interminably in magnesium’s shadow, the alkaline-earth metal’s chemistry is coming alive

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Portman’s Prowess, ‘Star Trek’ Chemistry, Cell Phone Signals

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT