Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 4, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 14

At Pittcon 2011 attendance improves, as does the instrument industry business climate

Credit:

Volume 89 | Issue 14
Business

New Year, New Instruments

At Pittcon 2011 attendance improves, as does the instrument industry business climate

Blue Whodunit

Artifact-staining dye structures revealed, but case far from closed

Nuclear Studies

Japanese nuclear power plant crisis sparks examination of U.S. reactors

  • Environment

    Testing And Treating For Chromium

    As regulators consider tightening limits on Cr (VI) in drinking water, analysis and treatment technology may limit how low they can go

  • Synthesis

    Keeping Business Eyes On The Prize

    Small firms making boron reagents compete to supply materials for popular coupling reaction

  • Policy

    Free Lunch: Activists At GlobalChem Press For Policy Reform Discussion

Science Concentrates

Environment

Spreading Resistance During Wastewater Treatment

ACS Meeting News: Heavy metals promote the spread of antibiotic resistance in treatment plant microbes

Business & Policy Concentrates

