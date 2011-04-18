Advertisement

April 18, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 16

Chemical firms change course in the search for new products for agriculture

Volume 89 | Issue 16
Biological Chemistry

Germinating Pesticides

Chemical firms change course in the search for new products for agriculture

Unveiling Drug Candidates

ACS Meeting News: Medicinal chemists reveal potential drugs for HIV, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and irritable bowel syndrome

Survival Skills

For the long-term unemployed, the key to finding a new job is to keep skills sharp

  • Environment

    Food Dye Debate Resurfaces

    FDA considers evidence to support link between behavior and artificial colors

  • Environment

    Patchwork: Intellectual Property Rights Vary Across Europe

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Where Are They Now? Revisiting Disclosures From Years Past

Science Concentrates

Biological Chemistry

An Alternative Methylation Route

ACS Meeting News: Details of bacterial enzymes’ unusual methylation step may help fight antibiotic resistance

Business & Policy Concentrates

