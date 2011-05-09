Advertisement

8919cov1keyboard_live-1.jpg
May 9, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 19

Advances in technology create new challenges in data analysis

Credit:

Volume 89 | Issue 19
Biological Chemistry

The Next Generation In Genome Sequencing

Advances in technology create new challenges in data analysis

Saving Space Suits

Conservators try to stop the degradation of NASA’s outer space outfits

Top 50 U.S. Chemical Producers

With the recession behind it, U.S. chemical industry girds for growth

  • Environment

    NOBCChE's 2011 Science Bowl And Fair

    Middle and high school students from Michigan dominate competitions at this year's meeting

  • Business

    Caveats Temper India’s Promise

    Chemical market grows strongly, but country remains a difficult place to do business

  • Policy

    Industry Touts Free-Trade Deals

    Pact with Colombia would immediately remove tariffs on most U.S. chemical exports

Science Concentrates

Careers

Making Connections At NOBCChE

Two students seek answers to career questions at annual meeting of black chemists and chemical engineers

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Fresher Urinals, Cancer-sniffing Dog

 

