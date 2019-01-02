Chemistry in Pictures: True colors

After a long day of analyzing various glowing solutions, Barbora Balonova took this colorful photo of conjugated compounds under long-wave ultraviolet light. Balonova is a PhD candidate at the University of New Brunswick, and the samples belong to UNB master’s candidate Jayden Price. Price is studying the photophysical properties of a series of diarylmaleimide building blocks. These compounds may have applications in organic electronics.
Submitted by Barbora Balonova
