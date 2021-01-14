Advertisement

Materials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: When a liquid looks back at you

by Manny I. Fox Morone
January 14, 2021
Most Popular in Materials

Swirls of red and orange frame two circular, wispy pools of blue in a liquid crystal sample viewed under a polarized-light microscope.
Credit: Elizabeth Sylvester

Elizabeth Sylvester took a look through a microscope and was surprised to see her sample staring back at her. Sylvester, a research associate in Christina Tang’s lab at Virginia Commonwealth University, searches for ways to make liquid crystals of various colors. This mixture, which looks reddish orange under normal lighting, contains three molecules: cholesteryl chloride, cholesteryl pelargonate, and cholesteryl oleyl carbonate. The round pools in this sample appear blue when Sylvester views the sample under the polarized-light microscope; those are spots where the three molecules have begun to form ordered, liquid crystals. Sylvester and her team at VCU aim to find applications in sensors for colorful liquid crystals like these.

The structures of cholesteryl chloride, cholesteryl pelargonate, and cholesteryl oleyl carbonate

Submitted by Elizabeth Sylvester

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

