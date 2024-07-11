Sila raises $375 million for silicon anode plant

Sila Nanotechnologies has raised $375 million to complete a facility it’s building in Washington State that will produce silicon-rich anode materials for batteries. Nearly all lithium-ion batteries use graphite anode materials, but silicon can store more energy. The company hopes to deliver anode materials to customers by the end of 2025. Group14 Technologies, a Sila competitor, is commissioning a silicon anode facility in South Korea and hopes to finish one in Washington this year.
