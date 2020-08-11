Chemistry in Pictures: Blooming brilliant

Researchers deposited a thin-film organic semiconductor onto a piece of flower-shaped quartz, shown under ambient light (left) and 366 nm UV illumination. During his PhD work at the Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces, Paolo Giusto developed a technique for using chemical vapor deposition to coat substrates such as this flower, which is about 1.7 cm in diameter, with polymeric carbon nitride. Giusto, who is now a postdoc at the institute, says his technique sidesteps the need for a flat substrate, a common requirement for thin film deposition. The resulting material is transparent, with a refractive index approaching that of the most brilliant material of all: diamond. As a result, this technique could have applications in photocatalysis, optics, and optoelectronics.
Submitted by Paolo Giusto
Read the paper at Adv. Mater. 2020, DOI: 10.1002/adma.201908140.
