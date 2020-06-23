Chemistry in Pictures: Nano potting

These tiny gold crystals, growing on the surface of a microelectrode, reminded Qi Zeng of potted plants. Zeng, an assistant professor at Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology, grew the crystals by electrochemical deposition from an acidic solution. As the reaction progresses, Zeng says, crystals will cover the whole surface evenly. He hopes the electrodes will find use in wearable and implantable devices as well as energy storage, biosensors, and other applications.
Submitted by Qi Zeng
