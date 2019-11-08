Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Electronic Materials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Science nonfiction

by Melissa Gilden
November 8, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A photo of a luminescent stop watch displayed on a hand.
Credit: ACS Materials Lett.

Stretchable luminescent displays could find broad application in wearable electronics, including sensors and light-emitting and energy-harvesting devices. However, those displays normally require high operating voltages to achieve sufficient brightness, a quality that would render a wearable device unsafe. Yunlei Zhou at Nanjing University and colleagues were trying to develop an alternating-current electroluminescent device by incorporating ceramic nanoparticles into a polar polymer. The aim was to create dielectric, or insulating, nanocomposites, which would enable a low voltage luminescent display. Using the new nanocomposites, the researchers made a stretchable display which they integrated into the hand-wearable stop watch shown here.

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Chemistry in Pictures: Seeing spots

Chemistry in Pictures: Cloud of quinine

Chemistry in Pictures: The Universe in Your Hands.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Blue marble
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Fire in a bottle
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Forging fluorescent molecules

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE