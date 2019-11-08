Chemistry in Pictures: Science nonfiction

Stretchable luminescent displays could find broad application in wearable electronics, including sensors and light-emitting and energy-harvesting devices. However, those displays normally require high operating voltages to achieve sufficient brightness, a quality that would render a wearable device unsafe. Yunlei Zhou at Nanjing University and colleagues were trying to develop an alternating-current electroluminescent device by incorporating ceramic nanoparticles into a polar polymer. The aim was to create dielectric, or insulating, nanocomposites, which would enable a low voltage luminescent display. Using the new nanocomposites, the researchers made a stretchable display which they integrated into the hand-wearable stop watch shown here.
