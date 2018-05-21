Chemistry in Pictures: Inorganic parrot

This true-color image of a parrot contains 800,000 red, green, and blue subpixels. Yuanyuan Wang, a postdoc at the University of Chicago working with Dmitri Talapin and colleagues, used inorganic nanocrystals with photosensitive ligands to create the parrot to demonstrate a new photolithography technique called DOLFIN. The researchers added one colored quantum-dot solution at a time to the films, exposing regions to ultraviolet light where they wanted that particular color to stick. Because of the photosensitive ligands on the dots, the light made the nanocrystals insoluble. After washing away the soluble regions, the researchers added the next quantum dot solution of a different hue and repeated the process (red is CdSe/ZnS, green is InP/ZnS, and blue is ZnSe/ZnS). Photolithography can be used to create patterns with dimensions less than a micrometer in size; this new technique might one day help reduce the cost of making electronic devices.
Read the paper: Science 2017, DOI: 10.1126/science.aan2958
Submitted by Yuanyuan Wang
