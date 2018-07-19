Chemistry in Pictures: Tiny house

Jean-Yves Rauch and colleagues at FEMTO-ST Institute constructed this 15-μm-tall house out of thin silica membranes. The team used a dual-beam scanning electron microscope and focused ion beam to erect the teeny domicile. They could cut, etch, fold, and weld the membranes within an accuracy of 10 nm. This image was taken using the scanning electron microscope. The researchers say their system can be used to build three-dimensional microsystems and will provide a new way to imbue carbon nanotubes, biosensors, and other systems with light-trapping functions.
Credit: Journal of Vacuum Science & Technology A 2018, DOI: 10.1116/1.5020128
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Related C&EN Content:
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter