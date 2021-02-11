Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Photonics

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Megaperovskites

by Craig Bettenhausen
February 11, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A red rectangular crystal the size of a person's hand.
Credit: Endre Horváth/Adv. Sci. 2020, DOI: 10.1002/advs.202001882
Credit: Adv. Sci. 2020, DOI: 10.1002/advs.202001882

Everybody loves a giant crystal. Pavao Andričević, László Forró, Márton Kollár, Endre Horváth and coworkers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne made this 1,000 cm3 perovskite monster with a method they call oriented crystal‐crystal intergrowth. In a process that doesn’t seem like it should work, they grow a set of smaller crystals, line them up juuuuuuust right, and then use a technique called inverse temperature crystallization to fuse them together. The team prepared the methylammonium lead tribromide (MAPbBr3) crystal shown, which has a mass of 3.3 kg, for use in a γ‐ray detector. “It is also worth mentioning,” the researchers write, “that, in principle, there are no technological limitations to further exceed these impressive crystal sizes in the future.”

Credit: Endre Horváth/Adv. Sci. 2020, DOI: 10.1002/advs.202001882

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Mechanochromeleon
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Endless night
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Chemical confetti

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE