Syensqo to make greener materials for aerospace

Syensqo has signed a deal with the space-launch services and rocket-making firm Orbital Express Launch to develop composite and polymer materials that combine performance and durability with sustainability. Syensqo will undertake the development work at its composite application center in Heanor, England. Orbex is building a 3D-printed engine for its rocket that runs on biopropane, which has a carbon footprint that is 90% smaller than that of fossil fuels.
