Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Polymers

Could polyethylene be the sustainable fabric of the future?

Textiles made from this popular plastic offer stain resistance, passive cooling, and recyclability

by Bethany Halford
March 17, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A white piece of fabric.
Credit: Svetlana V. Boriskina
Polyethylene fabric is comfortable and recyclable.

Today’s plastic grocery bag could be tomorrow’s high-tech track suit, thanks to fabric made from polyethylene—the same polymer that is used to make plastic wrap. Analyses suggest that the fabric could be more sustainable than conventional fabrics, including cotton and polyester. Compared to these common fibers, polyethylene fibers take less energy to make, and their chemistry makes them stain-resistant and quick to dry. Plus, polyethylene fabrics can be recycled.

Svetlana V. Boriskina, a scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, led the group that developed the polyethylene textiles. She says she was originally attracted to the polymer because it allows infrared radiation, or heat, to escape from the body, cooling the wearer. But textile experts were skeptical that polyethylene—a material known for blocking moisture—would make for a comfortable fabric.

Boriskina’s team found that they could use standard textile industry equipment to make polyethylene fibers and yarns and then knit or weave them into textiles (Nat. Sustain. 2021, DOI: 10.1038/s41893-021-00688-5). The extrusion process to make the fibers oxidizes the polyethylene on the surface of the fibers, which gives them moisture-wicking properties. Because the inside of the fibers is hydrophobic, the moisture doesn’t seep in, but rather evaporates very quickly. “This is what sets it apart from other wicking materials like cotton,” Boriskina says.

YuHuang Wang, an expert in synthetic materials at the University of Maryland who was not involved in the work, says it’s surprising that polyethylene can be water-wicking and the work is an important step toward using polyethylene as a recyclable textile.

The extruded polyethylene fibers feel soft, silky, and cool to touch, Boriskina says. But they can be engineered to feel like cotton or fleece. The white fibers can be dyed using an environmentally-friendly process where a coloring agent is added during extrusion. While the recyclable material won’t be in any ready-to-wear collections next season, Boriskina says MIT will be spinning out a start-up company to create the fabric, and she’s working with the US Army, NASA, and athletic clothing maker New Balance on applications of the material.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A new process separates mixed textile waste for recycling
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A new catalyst for breaking down nylon 6
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New technique for injection molding glass
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE