_____ Brought to you by WuXi AppTec _____
Can old drugs take down a new coronavirus? The state of COVID-19 drug repurposing efforts
REGISTER NOW
May 6, 2020
8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST
Overview
When any new virus emerges, drug and vaccine developers spring into action, searching for products to stop it in its tracks. Drug discovery campaigns launch, vaccine development efforts ramp up, and everyone mobilizes to get it all into the clinic as quickly as possible.
The current COVID-19 pandemic, driven by a coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, is no different. Vaccine candidates have already started entering the clinic. But even if they work, the most optimistic timelines put a vaccine a year to 18 months away.
The more immediate approach to an outbreak is to scour the medicine cabinet for existing molecules that could be repurposed against a new virus. In this roundtable discussion, drug industry experts will review the state of drug repurposing efforts for COVID-19, including what we've learned so far, and take your questions.
Brought to you by:
Key Learning Objectives
Who Should Attend
Speakers
REGISTER NOW