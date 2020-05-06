Advertisement

_____ Brought to you by WuXi AppTec _____

Can old drugs take down a new coronavirus? The state of COVID-19 drug repurposing efforts

  May 6, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

When any new virus emerges, drug and vaccine developers spring into action, searching for products to stop it in its tracks. Drug discovery campaigns launch, vaccine development efforts ramp up, and everyone mobilizes to get it all into the clinic as quickly as possible.

The current COVID-19 pandemic, driven by a coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, is no different. Vaccine candidates have already started entering the clinic. But even if they work, the most optimistic timelines put a vaccine a year to 18 months away.

The more immediate approach to an outbreak is to scour the medicine cabinet for existing molecules that could be repurposed against a new virus. In this roundtable discussion, drug industry experts will review the state of drug repurposing efforts for COVID-19, including what we've learned so far, and take your questions.

Key Learning Objectives

  • What scientists have learned over the years about best practices in drug repurposing and how those are being applied to COVID-19
  • How researchers think about prioritizing approved drugs or drug classes to test--and try to understand these drugs' potential liabilities for COVID-19
  • What we've learned so far both in the labs and in humans about what might work
  • How academia, industry, and government labs can collaborate on drug repurposing amid this outbreak

Who Should Attend

  • M.S. practitioners
  • Researchers/ R& Managers
  • Laboratory Managers/ Directors / Supervisors
  • Laboratory Technicians / Operators
 

Speakers

Matthew D. Hall
Acting Director and Biology Group Leader,
Early Translation Branch, NIH
Derek Lowe
Medicinal chemist and author of
Science Translational Medicine's
In the Pipeline blog
Lisa Jarvis
Senior correspondent and pharmaceuticals editor,
C&EN
 

