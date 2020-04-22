Advertisement

Beyond the Spreadsheet: Essential Tools for Patent Analysis

  Aprili 22, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST

 

This webinar provides insight and instruction on the processes and tools used to understand and manage patents and scientific literature. Through our case study with Algae Biofuels, our presenters demonstrate real-world examples to organize, search and annotate large patent landscapes, demonstrating how that leads to informed R&D, business and IP decision making.

Whether you’re comparing new invention disclosures to your own portfolio or assessing what your competitors are working on, establishing a repeatable patent analysis process supported by software is critical to any long-term success.

  • Learn how to use patents to gain insights into competitor activities.
  • Discover how organized patent information can drive decisions related to new innovations, R&D and product development initiatives.
  • Gain insight into how patent analysis increases revenue generation opportunities while reducing: redundant research, patent lawsuit risks, and time to commercialization.

Who Should Attend

  • Scientists and Engineers
  • Innovation Managers
  • Researchers
  • Principal Scientists
  • Technology Directors
  • IP Managers
  • New product developers
 

Matthew Rappaport
Co-founder,
IP Checkups
Bruce Resnick, PhD
Intellectual asset manager,
IP Checkups
 

Ann Thayer
Contributing Editor
C&EN Media Group
 

