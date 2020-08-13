Advertisement

_____ Brought to you by Advion _____

Simplifying the flash purification process: A guide to leveraging TLC and Mass Spectrometry

  August 13, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

The compound synthesis, purification and confirmation processes often present challenges. From ensuring successful synthesis of your product, setting up a flash purification method, and finally confirming ID of fractions, the lengthy work flow can be time consuming and repetitive.

This webinar will provide a foundation for flash purification processes, and will showcase a novel work flow concept that breaks down the process in to easy steps for optimal success. We will offer tips to optimize each essential segment of the workflow, and share seamless steps to quickly and easily drive the process from reaction monitoring to flash purification and fraction ID.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • New novel workflow offers speed and efficiency unlike any other flash processes.
  • Prep-free techniques are the new standard. Scraping TLC spots, developing flash methods and performing long LC/MS runs are not necessary with modern new instrumentation that is specifically developed to take the prep-work and guess-work out of the purification process.
  • Affordability. The entire workflow can easily outfit a lab on a budget, making this something every lab can take advantage of.

Who Should Attend

  • Main audience: Lab Managers and Chemists/End Users
  • Synthetic chemists
  • Chemistry department heads
  • University lab managers
  • Those working in the lab creating and purifying reactions – the end user, Ph. D students and researchers
 

Speaker

Daniel Eikel, Ph.D.
Director of Customer Service and Product Applications,
Advion
 

Moderator

Melissa O'Meara
Forensic Science Consultant,
C&EN Media Group
 

