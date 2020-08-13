_____ Brought to you by Advion _____
Simplifying the flash purification process: A guide to leveraging TLC and Mass Spectrometry
REGISTER NOW
August 13, 2020
8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST
Overview
The compound synthesis, purification and confirmation processes often present challenges. From ensuring successful synthesis of your product, setting up a flash purification method, and finally confirming ID of fractions, the lengthy work flow can be time consuming and repetitive.
This webinar will provide a foundation for flash purification processes, and will showcase a novel work flow concept that breaks down the process in to easy steps for optimal success. We will offer tips to optimize each essential segment of the workflow, and share seamless steps to quickly and easily drive the process from reaction monitoring to flash purification and fraction ID.
Brought to you by:
Key Learning Objectives
Who Should Attend
Speaker
Moderator
REGISTER NOW