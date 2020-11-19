Advertisement

_____ Brought to you by Agilent Technologies _____

After the Shutdown: Back to Business as Unusual in Your Laboratory

  November 19, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PST, 11:00 a.m. EST, 16:00 GMT, 17:00 CET

 

Overview

 

As operations to return to a "back to business" state following the temporary site closures and/ or increased site schedule restrictions surrounding the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, there are things that can be done to better support Asset Management processes and systems. As labs staff up to return to the ideal operational state, Agilent is here to help kick start lab operations and optimize efficiency.

Agilent will guide participants through considerations and best practices for adjusting lab operations. We will give tips and pointers that will produce results to help labs move smoothly into the new normal. This webinar looks across business and lab needs to address accommodations for post-crisis operations.

Key Learning Objectives

  • What you should consider as you get your lab back up and running
  • Inventory best practices
  • Post-mortem of a shutdown

Who Should Attend

  • Laboratory Managers
  • Facilities Management
  • Procurement Leaders
  • Scientific Staff
 

Speakers

Diane Amato
Enablement Manager,
Agilent Technologies
John Murray
Enterprise Project Manager,
Agilent Technologies
Melissa Zeier
Applications Expert,
Agilent Technologies
 

Moderator

Catherine Dold
Health & Environment Writer,
C&EN Media Group
 

