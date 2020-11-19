_____ Brought to you by Agilent Technologies _____
After the Shutdown: Back to Business as Unusual in Your Laboratory
November 19, 2020
8:00 a.m. PST, 11:00 a.m. EST, 16:00 GMT, 17:00 CET
Overview
As operations to return to a "back to business" state following the temporary site closures and/ or increased site schedule restrictions surrounding the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, there are things that can be done to better support Asset Management processes and systems. As labs staff up to return to the ideal operational state, Agilent is here to help kick start lab operations and optimize efficiency.
Agilent will guide participants through considerations and best practices for adjusting lab operations. We will give tips and pointers that will produce results to help labs move smoothly into the new normal. This webinar looks across business and lab needs to address accommodations for post-crisis operations.
Key Learning Objectives
Who Should Attend
Speakers
Moderator
