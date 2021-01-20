When it comes to outfitting your teaching lab or your core instrumentation facility, you need go no further than the Agilent Cary Family of Molecular Instruments. Rugged in design and historically known for high quality collection capability, the Cary Family has the instrument you need for the problems at hand.

In this Webinar, we will be introducing you to the Cary Family and its capabilities to provide your teaching labs with the edge they need to produce an exceptional learning experience for students. Additionally, this same family of instruments can be at the center of the Core Laboratory, providing outstanding results.

This webinar will outline key analytical instrumentation from Agilent Technologies that is essential to success in the academic environment. This session will include topics such as:

• Enhance your knowledge of UV/Vis/NIR, FTIR and Fluorescence spectroscopy

• FTIR hardware and software innovations suited to academic laboratories

• UV-Vis-NIR in the academic environment

• Key advantages of fluorescence spectrophotometry in teaching and research research