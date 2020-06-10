Advancing Nanomaterial Research with Optical Spectroscopy. Focus - Wet Chemical Synthesis of Semiconductor Nanomaterials.

The ability to create and construct material at scales around 1 nm to 100 nm has given rise to a new class of nanomaterials with unique properties. These properties can be exploited in variety of commercial settings from construction to catalysis, through to improved sensors and better targeted therapeutics.

In this webinar we'll focus on wet-chemical synthesis - a versatile approach for controlling the purity, surface chemistry, and microstructure of nanomaterials using tailored reaction chemistries and processing conditions. It enables us to move away from vacuum-based processes, therefore reducing the cost and improving the scalability of nanomaterials and related devices.

The webinar will cover following:

• Overview of recent solution-based approaches to synthesize semiconducting nanostructures for applications in optoelectronics.

• Synthesis and applications of colloidal nanocrystals, focusing on highly doped plasmonic oxides, and wide band gap sulphide quantum dots and two-dimensional (2D) oxide nanosheets for UVA and UVB photodetectors.

• Fabrication of thin films directly from chemical precursors including conductive and semi conductive ZnO films using an aqueous bath and SnO2 via ultrasonic spray pyrolysis. Results on semi-transparent perovskite solar cells will be also shown.

• Examination of spectrophotometry as a tool in the characterization of other types of nanoscale materials due to its probe wavelengths being of similar size to a nano-materials features.

• Broad examples in the fields of sustainable energy and biomedical therapeutics, including a naturally evolved nanoscale material - dragon fly wings – will be shared.