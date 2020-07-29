Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

50% off your first year of ACS membership = 100% yield

Already an ACS Member?  

Membership Categories

Choose the membership that is right for you. Discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

Regular or Affiliate Member
$175
$88
JOIN NOW
Graduate Student Member
$87
$44
JOIN NOW
Undergraduate Student Member
$60
$30
JOIN NOW

Benefits

Enjoy these benefits no matter which membership you pick.

 

  • Unlimited access to C&EN, including a subscription to our award-winning weekly print magazine
  • Discount on ACS meetings, events and courses
  • Expand your research with complimentary SciFinder searches
  • Discounts on ACS journals
  • Receive exclusive career insights and data from industry experts

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

_____ Brought to you by Agilent _____

How 2D-LC Can Help in Your Daily Lab Work

REGISTER NOW
 

  July 29, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

Interested in taking liquid chromatography into the next dimension and learn how it can help in your daily (laboratory) life? This webinar will give a brief overview about principles of two-dimensional liquid chromatography including the instrumentation followed by a look into the software. The software is essential for 2D-LC as it allows the automation of the full workflow.

The second part of the webinar will take you on a journey from an analytical challenge to the solution through a 2D-LC method development process for a HILIC-RPLC analysis. In addition, recent application examples show an achiral-chiral 2D-LC analysis for chiral discrimination of analytes in complex biological samples as well as a 3D-LC/MS setup for multi-attribute analysis of monoclonal antibodies.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • Theory of 2D-LC
  • Why software is essential for 2D-LC
  • A method development journey in 2D-LC

Who Should Attend

  • Laboratory managers
  • Scientists
  • Researchers
 

Speakers

Dr. Jens Meixner
Product Solution Manager,
Agilent
Sonja Schipperges
Application Scientist,
Agilent
 

Moderator

Jeff Huber
Contributing Editor,
C&EN Media Group
 

REGISTER NOW
 