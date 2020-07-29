_____ Brought to you by Agilent _____
How 2D-LC Can Help in Your Daily Lab Work
REGISTER NOW
July 29, 2020
8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST
Overview
Interested in taking liquid chromatography into the next dimension and learn how it can help in your daily (laboratory) life? This webinar will give a brief overview about principles of two-dimensional liquid chromatography including the instrumentation followed by a look into the software. The software is essential for 2D-LC as it allows the automation of the full workflow.
The second part of the webinar will take you on a journey from an analytical challenge to the solution through a 2D-LC method development process for a HILIC-RPLC analysis. In addition, recent application examples show an achiral-chiral 2D-LC analysis for chiral discrimination of analytes in complex biological samples as well as a 3D-LC/MS setup for multi-attribute analysis of monoclonal antibodies.
Brought to you by:
Key Learning Objectives
Who Should Attend
Speakers
Moderator
REGISTER NOW