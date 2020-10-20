_____ Brought to you by Agilent Technologies _____
Accurate Determination of Trace Nitrosamines in Sartan, Ranitidine and Metformin Based Drugs
REGISTER NOW
October 20, 2020
8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST
Overview
Several sartan, ranitidine and metformin-based drug products were recently recalled due to the presence of unacceptable amounts of mutagenic nitrosamine impurities. The USFDA and other regulatory agencies have provided analytical testing guidance for the evaluation of trace nitrosamine impurities in these drug substances and drug products. Consequently, API and drug product manufacturers are under increased pressure to accurately identify and quantify mutagenic impurities in APIs and drug products.
In this presentation, we will present the relevant GC/MS and LC/MS based analytical strategies to accurately detect and quantify nitrosamines in sartan, ranitidine, and metformin-based drugs.
Register now for the previous webinar in the series, live October 15, 2020, available on demand after October 16: Analysis of Nitrosamine Impurities in Pharmaceuticals – Current challenges and future perspectives
Brought to you by:
Key Learning Objectives
Who Should Attend
Speakers
Moderator
REGISTER NOW