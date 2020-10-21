_____ Brought to you by Agilent Technologies _____
Successfully Restarting Lab Operations – LC/Single Quad Mass Spec
REGISTER NOW
October 21, 2020
8:00 a.m. PDT / 11:00 a.m. EDT / 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST
Overview
Lab shutdowns may come up suddenly and you may not know how long they will last. When you come back to the lab you want to make sure you are getting your LC and Single Quad Mass Spec back online quickly and properly.
This webinar will share instrumentation restart procedures, helpful service items, support topics, and discussions on improving operational efficiency and capacity.
Brought to you by:
Key Learning Objectives
Who Should Attend
Speakers
Moderator
REGISTER NOW