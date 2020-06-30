Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

50% off your first year of ACS membership = 100% yield

Already an ACS Member?  

Membership Categories

Choose the membership that is right for you. Discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

Regular or Affiliate Member
$175
$88
JOIN NOW
Graduate Student Member
$87
$44
JOIN NOW
Undergraduate Student Member
$60
$30
JOIN NOW

Benefits

Enjoy these benefits no matter which membership you pick.

 

  • Unlimited access to C&EN, including a subscription to our award-winning weekly print magazine
  • Discount on ACS meetings, events and courses
  • Expand your research with complimentary SciFinder searches
  • Discounts on ACS journals
  • Receive exclusive career insights and data from industry experts

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

_____ Brought to you by Anton Paar _____

Acid digestion simplified - a modern approach to elemental analysis

REGISTER NOW
 

  June 30, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

Although microwave-assisted sample preparation has evolved into an essential tool in the modern analytical lab, there is still progress to be made. Many analytical labs suffer from time-consuming sample preparation, instrument downtime (sometimes in combination with poor service quality), or tedious handling procedures. All of these issues can negatively impact laboratory productivity.

This webinar will show how new developments in microwave-assisted sample preparation can contribute to a simplified workflow for analytical laboratories. Selected sample preparation examples will be presented to demonstrate the high-performance of the modern digestion approach. A short reference to complementary techniques will round off this practically-oriented webinar.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • Understand principles and benefits of microwave-assisted sample preparation with special reference to venting technology
  • Recognize important performance criteria
  • Figure out how to simplify your sample preparation workflow

Who Should Attend

  • Users of microwave-assisted sample preparation
  • Operators of AAS and ICP-OES/MS equipment
  • Laboratory managers
 

Speaker

Dr. Christian Trampitsch
Product Competence, Analytical & Synthesis Chemistry,
Anton Paar GmbH
 

REGISTER NOW
 