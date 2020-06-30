_____ Brought to you by Anton Paar _____
Acid digestion simplified - a modern approach to elemental analysis
June 30, 2020
Overview
Although microwave-assisted sample preparation has evolved into an essential tool in the modern analytical lab, there is still progress to be made. Many analytical labs suffer from time-consuming sample preparation, instrument downtime (sometimes in combination with poor service quality), or tedious handling procedures. All of these issues can negatively impact laboratory productivity.
This webinar will show how new developments in microwave-assisted sample preparation can contribute to a simplified workflow for analytical laboratories. Selected sample preparation examples will be presented to demonstrate the high-performance of the modern digestion approach. A short reference to complementary techniques will round off this practically-oriented webinar.
