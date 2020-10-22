_____ Brought to you by Anton Paar _____
Leading the Charge in Structural Battery Characterization
October 22, 2020
Overview
Research and development professionals in the battery industry are leading a constant charge towards more efficient, safer battery technologies to fuel the current and future energy needs of our world today. Battery designers must consider a complex set of critical parameters, including surface area, pore size and pore volume, porosity and density.
This webinar will address how techniques such as gas sorption, mercury porosimetry, capillary flow porometry, and gas pycnometry can quickly and accurately help battery designers navigate these parameters, ultimately ensuring reliable characterization of battery components including the anode, cathode, and separator. The result? Better, safer, more efficient batteries.
Key Learning Objectives
Who Should Attend
