Brought to you by Atlas Antibodies

Quantitative Analysis of Plasma Proteins by Targeted Mass Spectrometry

  February 25, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PST, 11:00 a.m. EST, 16:00 GMT, 17:00 CET

 

Overview

 

Stable isotope-labeled standards (SIS) in combination with Mass Spectrometry based targeted proteomics provide researchers with a powerful analytical tool for protein quantification, with an assay performance now suitable for clinical studies. Assays designed for bottom-up proteomics workflows suffer from differences in digestion efficiency, which can vary significantly between peptides within a protein leading to overall compromised accuracy and precision. This can be solved by using QPrESTTM protein standards, which are added to the sample prior to proteolytic digestion as both the standard and endogenous target protein are digested together.

Different applications will be discussed, the performance under different conditions and how you best make use of QPrESTTM standards to achieve the highest quantitative performance in your proteomics assay.

Key Learning Objectives

  • Learn how to perform absolute quantification using mass spectrometry and QPrEST protein standards
  • Discover the advantages of co-digesting the protein standards together with the endogenous target proteins
  • See an example from a clinical setting where a robust multiplexed biomarker assay was developed for quantification of plasma proteins

Who Should Attend

  • Members of the bioanalytical and/or proteomics society
  • MS practitioners
  • Researchers/ R&D Managers
  • Laboratory Managers/ Directors / Supervisors
  • Laboratory Technicians / Operators
 

Speakers

Ulrika Qundos, PhD
Atlas Antibodies,
Bromma, Sweden
Fredrik Edfors, PhD
Science for Life Laboratory,
Stockholm, Sweden
 

Moderator

Ann Thayer
Contributing Editor
C&EN Media Group
 

