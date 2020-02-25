_____ Brought to you by Atlas Antibodies_____
Quantitative Analysis of Plasma Proteins by Targeted Mass Spectrometry
REGISTER NOW
February 25, 2020
8:00 a.m. PST, 11:00 a.m. EST, 16:00 GMT, 17:00 CET
Overview
Stable isotope-labeled standards (SIS) in combination with Mass Spectrometry based targeted proteomics provide researchers with a powerful analytical tool for protein quantification, with an assay performance now suitable for clinical studies. Assays designed for bottom-up proteomics workflows suffer from differences in digestion efficiency, which can vary significantly between peptides within a protein leading to overall compromised accuracy and precision. This can be solved by using QPrESTTM protein standards, which are added to the sample prior to proteolytic digestion as both the standard and endogenous target protein are digested together.
Different applications will be discussed, the performance under different conditions and how you best make use of QPrESTTM standards to achieve the highest quantitative performance in your proteomics assay.
Brought to you by:
Key Learning Objectives
Who Should Attend
Speakers
Moderator
REGISTER NOW