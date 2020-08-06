How COVID-19 will change how we do science (Part 2 of 2)

From the earliest days of the still-unfolding COVID-19 pandemic, scientists mobilized like never before. Researchers worked collaboratively in unprecedented numbers across institutions and corporations to understand how the new virus works and to explore the potential for existing drugs to take it down. Companies are getting new diagnostics, vaccines, and treatments into the clinic at lightning speed. Scientists are publishing results on preprint servers practically in real time and using social media to communicate their findings.

Science has never moved faster. C&EN is holding a series of conversations with thought leaders across pharma and the life sciences to learn how the pandemic has transformed science⁠—and which changes are here to stay.

In the second of these webinars, we will hear from Christos Kyratsous, Vice President of Infectious Disease Research at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, about how his group developed the first experimental monoclonal antibody cocktail for SARS-CoV-2, which is now in advanced clinical studies. We will also hear from Luk H. Vandenberghe, Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School, who is leading a multi-institutional, academic-industry partnership to develop an experimental vaccine for COVID-19 inspired by gene therapy. We hope you will join us for an exciting discussion about how these programs moved so quickly, and how the pandemic could impact the future of drug and vaccine development, hosted by C&EN's Ryan Cross.