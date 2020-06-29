Advertisement

_____ Brought to you by CEM Corporation _____

Expanding the Synthetic Toolset for Industrial and Academic Research

REGISTER NOW
 

  June 29, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

Microwave reactors have become the industry standard for medicinal chemistry, nanomaterials synthesis, and academic research and teaching labs. However, this synthetic platform is not always understood by chemists and often only used for routine transformations, a fraction of it's capabilities. The exploration of synthetic chemical space is hampered by perceived limitations regarding the types of reactions or the compatibility of reagents used.

This webinar will provide a foundation for understanding microwave chemistry, and introduce new technologies to address the limitations of former techniques. In addition, these improvements will be applied to literature protocols to demonstrate their practical research value. These topics will be relevant to anyone engaged in synthetic chemistry from methodology development to applied synthesis.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • Understand new ways to perform synthetic chemistry.
  • Work more efficiently, increasing research throughput.
  • Learn the capabilities of today's microwave synthesis instrumentation.

Who Should Attend

  • Laboratory managers
  • Synthetic chemists
  • Research scientists
  • Professors
  • Graduate students
 

Speaker

Michael J. Karney
Life Science Product Manager,
CEM Corporation
 

REGISTER NOW
 