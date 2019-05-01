Digest Newsletter
May 1, 2019
Iron can catalyze metabolic reactions without enzymes.
Iron can catalyze metabolic reactions without enzymes.
Findings suggest that the abundant metal might have played a key role in early biochemistry before enzymes evolved.
Read More IconReadMore
Notre-Dame cathedral fire released lead into Paris neighborhoods.
POLLUTION
Notre-Dame cathedral fire released lead into Paris neighborhoods.
Lead that coated the spire and roof framing would have vaporized; residents advised to clean with wet wipes.
Read More IconreadMore
A possible antidote for box jellyfish venom.
DRUG DISCOVERY
A possible antidote for box jellyfish venom.
A cyclodextrin reduces pain in mice triggered by the venom of this small but deadly sea creature.
Read More IconreadMore
New information storage system encodes data with peptides.
MOLECULAR ELECTRONICS
New information storage system encodes data with peptides.
The system translates text and images into a library of molecules attached to gold spots on a metal plate.
Read More IconreadMore
After wildfires, water utilities must watch for benzene contamination.
WATER
After wildfires, water utilities must watch for benzene contamination.
Discovery of benzene in the water supply of fire-ravaged Paradise, California, marks the second occurrence of this kind of contamination.
Read More IconreadMore
FEATURED CONTENT
How open-access chemistry textbooks are gaining popularity.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
How open-access chemistry textbooks are gaining popularity.
Many students can't afford—or simply don't want to spend the money on—expensive textbooks. As a result, open educational resources are becoming more popular.
Read More IconreadMore
Is it normal?
THE GRADUATE SCHOOL EXPERIENCE
Is it normal?
In this poignant essay, PhD student Deanna Montgomery wonders whether depression in graduate school is the norm. Read it—and find out how to submit your own story to our collection.
Read More IconreadMore
IN OTHER NEWS
Chasing superheavy elements.
PODCAST
Chasing superheavy elements.
Superheavy elements, those with atomic numbers 104 and above, are notoriously elusive, requiring special materials and incredibly high energies to synthesize. In the latest episode of Stereo Chemistry, host Kerri Jansen talks with the scientists who, over the past half-century, have helped to fill in that last row of the periodic table.
Read More IconreadMore
Meet catalysis chemist extraordinaire Vy Dong.
CAREER LADDER
Meet catalysis chemist extraordinaire Vy Dong.
Her chemistry journey started at UC Irvine. Read to learn about this catalysis chemist, who's returned to her alma mater as an award-winning investigator.
Read More IconreadMore
New members elected to National Academy of Sciences.
AWARDS
New members elected to National Academy of Sciences.
This year's class is 40% women. Read more to find out who's on the list.
Read More IconreadMore
The elements you can't live without.
QUIZ
The elements you can't live without.
The periodic table currently contains 118 elements. Test your knowledge of which ones humans can't live without in this quiz in collaboration with Compound Interest.
Read More IconreadMore
 
