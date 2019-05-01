|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THE GRADUATE SCHOOL EXPERIENCE
|
Is it normal?
|
In this poignant essay, PhD student Deanna Montgomery wonders whether depression in graduate school is the norm. Read it—and find out how to submit your own story to our collection.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PODCAST
|
Chasing superheavy elements.
|
Superheavy elements, those with atomic numbers 104 and above, are notoriously elusive, requiring special materials and incredibly high energies to synthesize. In the latest episode of Stereo Chemistry, host Kerri Jansen talks with the scientists who, over the past half-century, have helped to fill in that last row of the periodic table.
|
|
|
|
|
|
QUIZ
|
The elements you can't live without.
|
The periodic table currently contains 118 elements. Test your knowledge of which ones humans can't live without in this quiz in collaboration with Compound Interest.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|