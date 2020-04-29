Data intelligence for chemicals and materials R&D

Advertisement

  April 29, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

Digitalization in chemicals R&D has promise to greatly accelerate innovation rates. In particular, data analytics and data-driven approaches to supplement traditional lab experimentation are attracting lots of interest. A major obstacle to this vision is the general lack of availability of data in a curated and contextualized form. This is despite many organizations investing in technologies to digitalize experimental data capture and move traditional paper-based lab notebooks to their digital counterparts.

Data intelligence fills the gap between R&D IT infrastructure designed for data capture and scientists’ need to extract these data in a meaningful way. This webinar covers an approach that combines data federation, contextualization and out-of-the-box scientific domain models to solve various complex data extraction use cases.

Brought to you by:

Dotmatics
 

Key Learning Objectives

  • How accelerating new product development critically depends on a data-centric R&D IT infrastructure
  • The impact of a unified data-driven platform on collaboration and communication across R&D
  • How harmonized R&D data simplify customer-centric R&D projects

Who Should Attend

  • Heads of R&D defining R&D digitalization strategies
  • IT leaders driving R&D digitalization initiatives
  • Lead scientists involved in data analytics efforts or are heavily leveraging data for project planning and decision support
 

Speakers

Max Petersen
Associate VP of Chemicals & Materials Marketing,
Dotmatics
Dan Ormsby
Senior Consultant,
Dotmatics
 

Moderator

Gina Vitale,
Assistant Editor
C&EN
 

REGISTER NOW
 