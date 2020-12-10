Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

50% off your first year of ACS membership = 100% yield

Already an ACS Member?  

Membership Categories

Choose the membership that is right for you. Discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

Regular or Affiliate Member
$175
$88
JOIN NOW
Graduate Student Member
$87
$44
JOIN NOW
Undergraduate Student Member
$60
$30
JOIN NOW

Benefits

Enjoy these benefits no matter which membership you pick.

 

  • Unlimited access to C&EN, including a subscription to our award-winning weekly print magazine
  • Discount on ACS meetings, events and courses
  • Expand your research with complimentary SciFinder searches
  • Discounts on ACS journals
  • Receive exclusive career insights and data from industry experts

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

_____ Brought to you by Elsevier _____

Engineering education and research during Covid-19 – how to impart practical knowledge using digital tools

REGISTER NOW
 

  December 10, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PST, 11:00 a.m. EST, 16:00 GMT, 17:00 CET

 

Overview

 

Covid-19 has caused significant disruption in education worldwide, forcing Universities to adopt remote teaching methods. This change has especially impacted engineering and science education, where hands on experience and practical knowledge are not easily translated to the digital environment. However, hiring managers at major companies all suggest the need for students trained in research, project management, and technical writing skills. This webinar will focus on the use of Knovel and Engineering Village in the creation of laboratory methods, use of the tools for pilot plant and project management, and utilizing the tools to create short and long form reports to strengthen technical writing skills. We will demonstrate how educators can incorporate digital tools to provide students access to vetted and trustworthy content even while accessing them remotely, therefore, allowing for creative digital education methods while reinforcing the core competencies hiring managers look for in recent graduates.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • Engineering education
  • Engineering research
  • Creation of laboratory methods
  • Use of the tools for pilot plant and project management
  • Conducting literature review
  • Create short and long form reports to strengthen technical writing skills

Who Should Attend

  • Deans
  • Librarians
  • Professors
  • Educators
  • Teachers
  • Instructors
  • Graduate assistants
  • Teaching assistants
 

Speaker

Chris Cogswell, Ph.D.
Customer consultant for engineering products,
Elsevier
 

Moderator

Jeff Huber
Contributing Editor,
C&EN Media Group
 

REGISTER NOW
 